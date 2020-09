Three-vehicle crash takes out traffic lights at 52nd/Green Bay Road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement and emergency crews are investigating a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of 52nd Street (Hwy. 158) and Green Bay Road (Hwy. 31)

The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Reports at the scene indicate a vehicle on Green Bay Road collided with another vehicle at the intersection and a third vehicle became involved. At least two individuals were transported from the scene to a hospital by ambulance. Injury details were not immediately available.

The crash led to damage to signage and to the traffic signals at the intersection. All of the traffic signals were off-line following the incident. There is extensive traffic backup at the intersection and surrounding area, authorities reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

