Three vie for two seats on Riverview School Board in April 5 spring election

SILVER LAKE — Riverview School District residents will select two candidates in the April 5 spring election to serve three-year terms on the School Board.

Incumbent Mike Gentile, 43, is joined on the ballot by newcomers Emily Herbert, 35, and Joe Hurst, 38.

District electors reside in Salem Lakes Wards 9-12. Those who live in Ward 9 vote at the Wilmot Fire Station, 30400 Wilmot Road. Those who live in Wards 11 and 12 vote at the municipal hall at 113 S. First St., Silver Lake. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the election.

In-person absentee voting will also take place during select hours and days until April 1 at the Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road. Call 262-843-2313 for more information on voting early via in-person absentee ballot.

Each candidate responded to two questions regarding their qualifications and platform. Their responses appear in alphabetical order.

Why are you running for office and what would you bring to the board?

Gentile: I’m running for a third term to serve Riverview School to continue our district’s success as a top-performing district in the state. In my two terms, I have helped maintain fiscal responsibility by working with administration to maintain the highest quality education without the need to go to referendum while almost all of our neighboring districts have asked for additional taxpayer monies. I am proud of our accomplishments in my terms on the board being a top 10 performing district for back-to- back years and our continued growth over the past 6 years. I am very proud to be a part of a school board that has worked to keep kids in school 5 days per week during the pandemic. I am also visible within the Riverview community and have a passion for our students’ success. A vote for me is a vote for experience, knowledge and impact.

Herbert: I am running for the Riverview School board because, as a parent, I want to be part of the decision-making process to ensure that Riverview has the resources to continue providing an excellent education to our children. I think that it is important for the school board to be comprised of community members from diverse backgrounds. I also think it is important to have at least one board member with a background in or knowledge of the educational process. As an educator, I have extensive knowledge of curriculum development and evaluation, as well as student outcomes data analysis. I have experience in grant writing for educational funds, and would be the only school board member who is an educator. This experience provides a unique perspective on the process of education.

Hurst: I’m running for School Board because the youngest four of my five children will be attending Riverview for the next 13 consecutive years and I want to ensure all the children in attendance receive the best academic opportunities available, while also managing the budget to avoid public referendums levied on our local taxes. The current staff and board have done a tremendous job operating the school academically and fiscally. I’d look to continue the established direction of the school. I’m a project manager and co-owner of a construction consulting firm, in business for 22 years. I manage commercial projects from initial development to project completion, including overseeing million-dollar budgets; identifying, hiring, and coordinating multiple contractors; creating and implementing construction phase and cost schedules; and providing full project supervision. I have attended every school board meeting over the course of the last year.

What do you see as the biggest issue the district will face in coming years?

Gentile: How do we maintain the level of success we have had with the challenges that will be upcoming due to budget constraints. I do not believe we have seen the full effect of the pandemic as it pertains to state funding and it may cause us obstacles in the future. We will need to work to maintain our healthy fund balance and continue to be fiscally responsible while working to give our staff and students the tools needed to be successful. I believe that my experience and time on the school board will prove to be an invaluable asset when having to make fiscal decisions in the future.

Herbert: While there are many challenges facing school boards today, I think the biggest issue right now is balancing the budget while ensuring both student and staff needs are being met. In 2017-18, Riverview had 37.3% of students residing in economically disadvantaged homes. I would imagine, given the economic hardships post-COVID and with political events across the globe, this number has increased. We know a large amount of the budget available comes directly from locally taxable income. This directly impacts resources available for faculty, staff and students. We know children must have basic needs met in order to learn to the best of their ability. How can the district bridge the gap between what is needed and what is available? My plan is to look to available grants and funding to make sure that we continue to meet the needs of the students, as well as the faculty and staff.

Hurst: We are facing some issues from a fiscal perspective. There are some important educational tools and programs that have recently been implemented and are partially or fully funded by Federal COVID relief programs, allocated for schools. A determination will have to be made on how to continue to fund these programs once that federal aid is exhausted, while maintaining a functional budget. From an academic standpoint but also impacting the budget, projected enrollment is down for the coming years. It will be important to maintain and improve upon the exemplary educational success that has already been established at Riverview Elementary. State test scores have shown Riverview has trended upwards academically for nearly a decade. Continuing this track record should help to partially alleviate some of these budgetary concerns, as higher academic success lends itself to higher enrollment, which in turn provides more state funding.

