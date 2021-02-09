Three vying for Kenosha County Circuit Court seat in Feb. 16 primary

With longtime Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner retiring at the end of her term this summer, three local women, all with deep ties to the local court system, are vying to replace Wagner as judge for Circuit Court Branch 6.
Competing for the seat are Kenosha attorney Angela Cunningham, Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele and Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer. A primary election will be held Feb. 16, with the top two vote-getters remaining to face each other during the general election on April 6.
Circuit court judges are paid $147,555 annually and serve a 6-year term.
The candidates were asked to answer questions regarding their qualifications and philosophies. Here, in alphabetical order by last name, is how they responded.
What do you see as the qualities most important for a circuit court judge?
Cunningham: Circuit court judges should be intelligent, firm, fair, compassionate, and empathetic. They should be impartial, and not persuaded by personal beliefs or public pressure. Judges should have experience working with people from diverse backgrounds and working in various areas of the law. It is also important for circuit court judges to have knowledge of the community at large and how issues, such as mental illness, poverty, implicit bias and systemic racism affect, not just the litigants who appear in court, but also the effectiveness of the court system.
Gabriele: There are many important qualities that are important for a circuit court judge. A judge needs extensive and practical courtroom experience to make the serious and complicated decisions that court proceedings require. Great lawyers make great judges.
A judge needs the ability to make tough and sometimes unpopular decisions without bowing to public pressure or prejudice. It is less important to have some experience in all areas of law but rather it is more important is preparedness, interest in the cases, and a strong desire to serve justice. Recognizing and having experience in seeking the truth and justice as a public servant rather than advocating for the best result for a client are also critical qualities.
A judge also needs to have an open mind to solutions to improving our judicial system and to protecting our community. Having a strong and demonstrated commitment to the Kenosha community is also critical.
Pfeuffer: It is essential judges have extensive legal experience, judicial temperament, and impartiality. They must be well-versed in many different areas of law. From civil to criminal, guardianships to paternity, judges make decisions that directly affect the lives of everyone involved in the case. It is important that a judge already have knowledge and experience in many different areas of law before taking the bench to ensure their decisions comport to the law.
Judges must also possess the appropriate judicial temperament. They maintain decorum in their courtroom and set the standard for conduct of everyone who comes into court. People experience many emotions in court including fear, anger, anxiety and stress. Judges must make sure emotions do not interfere with the proceedings and they also have to maintain their own professional in the midst of conflict.
To maintain an independent judiciary, judges must make decisions based upon the facts and the law without influence from outside sources. They must not prejudge the parties or allow personal feelings to interfere with the fairness of the proceedings.
What makes you the best-qualified candidate for the position?
Cunningham: I am the best-qualified candidate because of my breadth of experience both inside the courtroom and in the community. I have experience making charging decisions, working with victims, and keeping the community safe as a prosecutor. I have experience representing people charged with a crime and understanding the backstories and motivations that caused them to come into contact with the criminal justice system.
I represented low-income people as a public interest attorney. Currently, I am a guardian ad litem, representing the best interests of some of the most vulnerable in our community in family law cases, guardianship actions, children in need of protection and services cases, and termination of parental rights cases. Also, my previous career in social services and my community involvement gave me experience and understanding of issues the courts regularly deal with, including poverty, mental illness, alcohol, and other drug addiction, implicit bias, and systemic racism.
Gabriele: For 25 years, I have dedicated myself to protecting and bringing justice to the most vulnerable in our community — victims of sexual assault, homicides, and elder abuse.
My 25 years of experience handling these serious cases, the complicated legal issues that come with them, and many trials has given me the judgement to skillfully handle any kind of case.
I bring a unique perspective with my one on one experience with victims of crime — the understanding of their trauma, my personal understanding of the impact of crime and incarceration on families, bias through discussions with my foster son, my experience and interest in serving justice, and my collaboration with stakeholders to solve problems.
No other candidate has the proven experience that I have — 25 years working to achieve the goals of protection, prevention, diversion, and rehabilitation in Kenosha. I have been bound as a public servant, as opposed to a private attorney, to seek the truth and justice, not to get the best result for a client. It has always been about doing the right thing — both in my professional and personal life.
Pfeuffer: As the only candidate with substantial judicial experience and extensive legal experience, I am the best qualified candidate to be the next judge. Appointed by the judges to serve as a court commissioner, I am in my fifth year handling a variety of cases including family, paternity, criminal, juvenile, and restraining orders. As a judicial official, I conduct evidentiary hearings, issue court orders and decide disputed and complex legal issues.
I have been an attorney for nearly 23 years and have handled all types of law that judges handle, including criminal (prosecution and defense), civil, family, guardianships, probate, and juvenile. I also served Kenosha as a guardian ad litem and was a full-time professor of legal studies for a number of years.
As a commissioner, I have a patient yet firm judicial temperament. I make difficult decisions in contentious cases and I have learned to maintain decorum in court and to make sure emotions do not derail the proceedings. I do not allow outside sources or bias to influence the outcomes of cases.
