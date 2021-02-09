Three vying for Kenosha County Circuit Court seat in Feb. 16 primary

Judges must also possess the appropriate judicial temperament. They maintain decorum in their courtroom and set the standard for conduct of everyone who comes into court. People experience many emotions in court including fear, anger, anxiety and stress. Judges must make sure emotions do not interfere with the proceedings and they also have to maintain their own professional in the midst of conflict.

To maintain an independent judiciary, judges must make decisions based upon the facts and the law without influence from outside sources. They must not prejudge the parties or allow personal feelings to interfere with the fairness of the proceedings.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for the position?

Cunningham: I am the best-qualified candidate because of my breadth of experience both inside the courtroom and in the community. I have experience making charging decisions, working with victims, and keeping the community safe as a prosecutor. I have experience representing people charged with a crime and understanding the backstories and motivations that caused them to come into contact with the criminal justice system.