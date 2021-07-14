Thrivent Member Network to host canned food drive in Victory Baptist parking lot

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Thrivent Member Network South Wisconsin Region is partnering with Victory Baptist Food Pantry to host a summer generosity event Friday called Thrivent Cans Hunger. Volunteers can help stock shelves to help meet the donation goal from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at 3401 Springbrook Road.

During this three-hour event, the Thrivent Member Network South Wisconsin Region will donate $3 for every non-perishable food item, up to $3,000.

According to Feeding America, “Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 13 million children. Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and visit their local food banks and other food programs for extra support.”

Thrivent Cans Hunger will be held as a drive-through event. Visitors will remain in their vehicle and drive through stations where volunteers will receive their donations, collect donor information and hand out thank-you gifts.

The Thrivent Member Network South Wisconsin Region helps support and inspire Thrivent clients with membership in their generosity efforts, providing them with the tools and resources to take action and create impact.