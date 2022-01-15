Tickets for inaugural Feb. 26 Evening with the Boys & Girls Club fundraiser now on sale

Tickets for the inaugural An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha fundraiser are now on sale.

The event is scheduled to take place from 5-7:30 p.m., Feb. 26 at the club, 1330 52nd St. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

“An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will give the community a chance to see everything we do here at the Club. I am excited to bring this event to the Kenosha Community,” said BGCK CEO Tara Panasewicz. “We are working hard to showcase our programs and their impact to Kenosha’s youth and are looking forward to a great turnout. The youth of Kenosha will benefit from proceeds raised at this event.”

Plans for the evening include a tour of the site presentations given by staff and volunteers on different programs available for youth and adults. Appetizers, drinks and raffles are planned as part of the night’s festivities.

Tickets are $25. The event is for adults 21 years of age and older only. Tickets are available online at https://app.donorview.com/4r0MQ.

