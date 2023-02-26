LAKE GENEVA — As spring approaches the official countdown has begun to the third annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.

After the 2022 event which welcomed over 5,000 attendees over two days, the 2023 event will be expanded to three days, May 12-14, giving guests an extra day to enjoy the many creative bacon dishes provided by over 20 vendors.

Along with delicious bacon creations, the event will also have plenty of live music for everyone to enjoy kicking off with “CRY! CRY! CRY! A Tribute to Johnny Cash” by Jonny Lyons & The Pride and Hillbilly Rockstarz on Friday, May 12.

Tickets will officially go on sale on Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. and offer $5 pre-sale options, free kids tickets (under 12), weekend passes and free tickets for mom on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

Single day general admission tickets are just $5 when purchased before 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Tickets and more event information can be found at BaconFestWI.com.

Lake Geneva Bacon Fest is brought to you by Wisconn Valley Media Group/The Lake Geneva Regional News and sponsored by The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.

28 photos from Lake Geneva's second annual Bacon Fest House-cured double smoked maple bourbon bacon sizzles on the grill at second annual Bacon Fest Kenosha's Audrey Garhart entertains at Bacon Fest "Sweet. fatty and lovely" burnt end pork belly bacon candy by Mrnak Premium BBQ Meats & Eats Enjoying tasty treats at Bacon Fest Second annual Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park, May 14-15 downtown Lake Geneva Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Fest 2022 Bacon Chili bacon Bacon Fest 2022 bacon Bacon Fest 2022 music Bacon Fest 2022 bacon pizza Bacon Fest 2022 crowds Bacon Fest 2022 Chad Shortridge of Bristol-based American Made BBQ serves up eastern North Carolina chopped pork sandwiches infused with crumbled bacon Miles Over Mountains performing at the 2022 Bacon Fest, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva Fontana resident John Hughes ladles up bacon chili at the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank's fundraising booth Bacon Fest vendor Peter Pucillo crisps chopped bacon on the griddle Pit master Jeff Mrnak fries house-cured, double-smoked maple bourbon bacon strips at the second annual Bacon Fest "Electrica" performs at the 2022 Bacon Fest in downtown Lake Geneva Cornhole bag toss game at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Burnt end pork belly "Bacon Candy" at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest