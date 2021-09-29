Tickets on sale Friday for Carthage's Christmas Festival

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Carthage is significantly reducing the seating capacity this year. Seats will be distanced, and all patrons are required to wear masks.

Cost is $10 per person. Because of the reduced capacity, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Ordering online is highly recommended at www.carthage.edu/tickets.

Also, the Fine Arts box office will have extended hours for the first three days of ticket sales: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3. To purchase tickets through the box office, call 262-551-6661 or stop by the kiosk outside the Wartburg Theatre.

Carthage also offers a holiday dinner each evening of the festival (the meal is 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5) in the Todd Wehr Center. The cost is $35 per person, which includes a ticket to that day’s performance.

New this year: Patrons have the option to buy ticket insurance for an additional $10 per transaction. That enables ticket holders to get a full refund up to 24 hours before the performance.

Free parking will be available on campus. A shuttle service will operate before and after each performance to transport guests between the visitor lots and the concert venue.

