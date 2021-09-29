Tickets on sale Friday for Carthage's Christmas Festival

Tickets go on sale Friday for Carthage College's 2021 Christmas Festival.
The festival — which was moved online as a streaming event in 2020 due to COVID-19 — is expected to sell out quickly.
The program features "the majestic sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ" and "follows the age-old tradition of retelling the Christmas story through lessons and carols," college officials said.
Each performance concludes with the Service of Light, when the college's Siebert Chapel fills with candlelight.
Lyrics from the traditional Christmas carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem” inspired this year’s theme, “Come to Us, Abide with Us.”
Participating Carthage ensembles include the Carthage Choir, Treble Choir, Chorale, Wind Orchestra, and Philharmonic, as well as the Lincoln Chamber Singers.
Carthage returns to an in-person celebration, with three performances — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 and 4 p.m. Dec. 5 — in Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
"Making music remotely during the COVID pandemic was really challenging last year," said Corinne Ness, dean of the Division of Arts and Humanities. "We're so glad to be able to welcome back audiences using our safety protocols."
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Carthage is significantly reducing the seating capacity this year. Seats will be distanced, and all patrons are required to wear masks.
Cost is $10 per person. Because of the reduced capacity, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Ordering online is highly recommended at www.carthage.edu/tickets.
Also, the Fine Arts box office will have extended hours for the first three days of ticket sales: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3. To purchase tickets through the box office, call 262-551-6661 or stop by the kiosk outside the Wartburg Theatre.
Carthage also offers a holiday dinner each evening of the festival (the meal is 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5) in the Todd Wehr Center. The cost is $35 per person, which includes a ticket to that day’s performance.
New this year: Patrons have the option to buy ticket insurance for an additional $10 per transaction. That enables ticket holders to get a full refund up to 24 hours before the performance.
Free parking will be available on campus. A shuttle service will operate before and after each performance to transport guests between the visitor lots and the concert venue.