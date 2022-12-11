 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets remain for The Goodfellows annual fundraiser Tuesday to help Kenosha County children

  • Updated
  • Comments

Tickets are still available for The Goodfellows annual fund-raising event to bring Christmas to over 4,000 children in Kenosha County.

The annual Fundraising Gala will be held at the UW-Parkside Ballroom on Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets to the event are available at: www.kenoshagoodfellows.org.

The Goodfellows raise money to purchase new coats and new toys for children of Kenosha County who are in need. In 2021 the funds raised provided 3,075 children with new coats and 4,156 children new toys.

Distribution takes place at the Kenosha County Job Center/Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road.

In the early 1930’s during the Great Depression, founder Ralph S. Kingsley and a small group of prominent businessmen and industrialists saw a serious need for assistance in the Kenosha area. Together they founded “Christmas Basket Fund,” later renamed The Goodfellows to help families in need, particularly during Christmas time. Over the years, as the need increased, The Goodfellows expanded the fundraising effort to include the Kenosha community at large. Today the Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. is made up of many local businesses and organizations to help Kenosha families in need

