Tickets remain for The Goodfellows annual fundraiser Tuesday to help Kenosha County children

Tickets are still available for The Goodfellows annual fund-raising event to bring Christmas to over 4,000 children in Kenosha County.
The annual Fundraising Gala will be held at the UW-Parkside Ballroom on Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 5 p.m.
Tickets to the event are available at:
www.kenoshagoodfellows.org.
The Goodfellows raise money to purchase new coats and new toys for children of Kenosha County who are in need. In 2021 the funds raised provided 3,075 children with new coats and 4,156 children new toys.
Distribution takes place at the Kenosha County Job Center/Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road.
In the early 1930’s during the Great Depression, founder Ralph S. Kingsley and a small group of prominent businessmen and industrialists saw a serious need for assistance in the Kenosha area. Together they founded “Christmas Basket Fund,” later renamed The Goodfellows to help families in need, particularly during Christmas time. Over the years, as the need increased, The Goodfellows expanded the fundraising effort to include the Kenosha community at large. Today the Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. is made up of many local businesses and organizations to help Kenosha families in need
WATCH NOW: Two Kenosha retail theft suspects in custody after 12 mile high-speed pursuit
Keke Palmer announces pregnancy on SNL, Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian cheated, and more celeb news
Kenosha man faces sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child porn and other charges
Kenosha man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2021 while she was on phone with 911 asking for help
Kenosha police seeking scissors-wielding woman in alleged Walgreens robbery Wednesday night
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth appoints captain to succeed soon-to-retire chief deputy
Students, staff rally behind Indian Trail teacher in time of need
'Have fun at after-school Satan club,' elementary school students in Virginia were urged
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star, dies at 71
Man accused of possessing of child porn and improvised explosive devices
Racine men in pursuit that caused Woodman's Market to be temporarily closed charged in Kenosha County
Kenosha man charged with possession of child pornography
Kenosha church's locker program to help unsheltered residents
WATCH NOW: Highway workers, threatened by layoffs, call on Kenosha County Board to end bonding stalemate
WATCH NOW: Scrubby Duds, Kenosha laundromat, holds ribbon cutting under new ownership
Every parent wants their child to grow into a good, kind adult who positively impacts the world.
IN PHOTOS: Decorating the Goodfellows Christmas tree
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
Members of the Kenosha firefighters' CARE group put up the Christmas tree for the upcoming Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner is 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. The event, which includes live and silent auctions and raffles, raises funds to help children in need. One of the event for which Goodfellows provides major funding is the Holiday House Christmas Toy and Food Basket distribution, which will be Dec. 16-18. For more information on that event, turned to page A3.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
John Tenuta, top, and Tim Lewis, of the Kenosha firefighters' CARE group, put up the Christmas tree for the Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner took place Tuesday in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. Have a photo you'd like to share? Send it to
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
John Tenuta, a member of the Kenosha firefighters’ CARE group, puts the top on the Christmas tree for the Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner was Wednesday evening in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. The event raises funds to help children in need. One of the events for which Goodfellows provides major funding is the Holiday House Christmas Toy and Food Basket distribution, which will be Dec. 16-18.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
Brian Rummelhart, a member of the Kenosha firefighters' CARE group, gets ornaments ready with decorator Eve Mumenthaler for the upcoming Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner is 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. The event, which includes live and silent auctions and raffles, raises funds to help children in need. One of the event for which Goodfellows provides major funding is the Holiday House Christmas Toy and Food Basket distribution, which will be Dec. 16-18. For more information on that event, turned to page A3.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
Tim Lewis, a member of the Kenosha firefighters’ CARE group, right, gets ornaments ready with decorator Eve Mumenthaler for the Christmas tree for the upcoming Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner is 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. The event, which includes live and silent auctions and raffles, raises funds to help children in need. One of the events for which Goodfellows provides major funding is the Holiday House Christmas Toy and Food Basket distribution, which will be Dec. 16-18. For more information on that event, turn to
page A3.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
Brian Rummelhart, a member of the Kenosha firefighters' CARE group, gets ornaments ready with decorator Eve Mumenthaler for the upcoming Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner is 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. The event, which includes live and silent auctions and raffles, raises funds to help children in need. One of the event for which Goodfellows provides major funding is the Holiday House Christmas Toy and Food Basket distribution, which will be Dec. 16-18. For more information on that event, turned to page A3.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
Members of the Kenosha firefighters' CARE group realize a section of the Christmas tree was misplaced while they help set up for the upcoming Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner is 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. The event, which includes live and silent auctions and raffles, raises funds to help children in need. One of the event for which Goodfellows provides major funding is the Holiday House Christmas Toy and Food Basket distribution, which will be Dec. 16-18. For more information on that event, turned to page A3.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
John Tenuta, a member of the Kenosha firefighters' CARE group, checks his work after placing ornaments on the Christmas tree for the upcoming Goodfellows event at UW-Parkside. The annual Goodfellows fundraising dinner is 5 to 9 p.m. today in the Student Center Ballroom at Parkside. The event, which includes live and silent auctions and raffles, raises funds to help children in need. One of the event for which Goodfellows provides major funding is the Holiday House Christmas Toy and Food Basket distribution, which will be Dec. 16-18. For more information on that event, turned to page A3.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Here are some photos taken at events around Kenosha County by our photographers during the weekend of Dec. 6-8, 2019.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.