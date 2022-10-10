Tickets still available for "Unforgettable" play about Alzheimer's sponsored by Kenosha County ADRC

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, the National Alzheimer’s Association and Garrett Davis Productions are bringing the play “Unforgettable,” to Kenosha.

It will be presented at Tremper High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Kenosha County ADRC is hosting the event to encourage further conversation centered on recognizing and discussing dementia and Alzheimer’s in communities of color.

The play, described as “heart-warming, honest and humorous” is about a family thrust into managing life with Alzheimer’s disease. The audience will meet Mama D and her family as they learn how to help her live with her new diagnosis. “Unforgettable” was created to educate and entertain viewers as they gain awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

The cast includes well-known gospel singer LeJuene Thompson and American Idol finalist Scott Savol.

Davis hosted a discussion of the issues at Gateway Technical College in August.

“Garrett has taught me that this is not an event, this is a movement,” said Helen Sampson, quality coordinator at the Kenosha County ADRC. Over the past few years, Sampson has worked with Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC, toward “doing better for our communities of color” when it comes to dementia.

“The prevalence of (dementia) in communities of color is higher, and the access to services is lower,” said Sampson.

When extra funding became available through the State of Wisconsin Dementia Care Specialist Program, Sampson and Johnson immediately reached out to Davis. Sampson and Johnson had seen a previous Davis play, “Forget Me Not”, in Milwaukee. It is centered around the life of a family facing Alzheimer’s disease and disease’s impact on relationships.

The local showings of playwright’s production will be at 3 and 7 p.m. in the Tremper High School Auditorium, 8560 26th Ave.

All performances are free, but those attending must preregister. Registration is available at https://www.unforgettableplay.com.

For more information call the Kenosha County ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 833-443-7388.