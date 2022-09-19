Time to Fly” Kite Fest set for Sept. 24 at Lincoln Park

High flying kites, family activities and a picnic lunch are highlights of a free community event planned at Lincoln Park on Saturday.

The sixth annual “Time to Fly Kite Fest” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park 6900 18th Ave.

It is sponsored by the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Parks Alliance, with support from the Kenosha Kingfish, community partners and Gift of Wings in Milwaukee.

The Kenosha Kingfish will provide free brats and chips for those attending, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the concession pavilion near 18th Avenue. Look for Culver’s custard after noon, donated by the Kenosha Culver’s on Sheridan Road.

The City has partnered with the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund to provide free kites to those who sign up to participate in the “Kids Mad Dash” at 12:45 p.m. People can bring their own kite, or get a kite at the festival to participate in the “Kids Mad Dash,” as everyone attempts to launch their kite at the same time.

Gift of Wings presents kite flying entertainment and demonstrations, with professional kite flyers who coordinate stunt kite routines with music. Scott Fisher of Gift of Wings also presents the “Outta Sight Kite Flight” with the City at Kennedy Park in June. “A Time to Fly Kite Fest” is a smaller version of that two-day kite festival.

The kite festival is the culmination of special activities and events this summer and fall, overseen by the Kenosha Parks Alliance. Community partners participating in the event include the Kenosha Public Library, the Kenosha Public Museum, Kenosha YMCA, KTEC school, Lincoln Middle School and more.

Kids can enter a free raffle of bicycles donated by the Kenosha Professional Police Association.