Time to tell that Wopper! Entries sought for 2022 World Champion Lie Contest of Burlington Liars Club

BURLINGTON — It’s time again to spin your best yarn and see if you can win the annual Burlington Liars Club’s annual World Champion Lie Contest.

The Burlington Liars Club, which began in 1929, has been running the contest annually and it has gained worldwide attention. Over the years, the winning lies have covered a range of topics from weather to politics to family life. Whatever the topic, both the entrant and reader are guaranteed a good laugh.

The 2021 winner was Gerard Vail of Chicago, who wrote “Our old dog swallowed a bunch of scrabble tiles today. Our vet said the x-rays spell trouble!”

The deadline to submit an entry is mid-December. Any lies received after that time will be entered in next year’s competition. Tall tales can be sent to: Burlington Liars’ Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105 or send an email to: championlies@gmail.com along with your name, address and your tall tale.

If you or someone you know would like to become an official card carrying member of the Burlington Liars’ Club, include $1 for each membership along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope.