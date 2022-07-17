Timeline set for Gateway Technical College president search

A timeline in the search for Gateway Technical College’s next leader has been unveiled with the clock ticking on the current president’s retirement.

Scott Pierce, a Gateway District Board trustee, has been serving on an ad-hoc committee focused on the search for Bryan Albrecht’s successor. Albrecht in January announced his plans of retiring this fall.

At Gateway’s recent annual organizational meeting, Pierce discussed the committee’s timeline for reviewing candidate applications — a process the panel is undertaking in conjunction with Greenwood/Asher, a contracted consulting higher education search firm.

Gateway, with Greenwood/Asher’s assistance, officially posted the president vacancy July 1, and applications are currently being accepted. Pierce indicated the search committee will meet with a Greenwood/Asher representative Aug. 11 and review the pool of candidates.

After a preliminary review, Pierce said the committee intends to conduct virtual interviews with 12 to 16 candidates over a two-day stretch in mid-August and use a score sheet to gauge each person’s qualifications for the college’s top leadership role.

Pierce said Greenwood/Asher representatives will concurrently conduct background checks and other related investigations on each of the preliminary finalists.

In the first half of September, Pierce said a finalist group of candidates — three or four of the applicant pool — will be part of a more intensive, day-long process, in person, that will include campus tours with Albrecht and multiple rounds of interviews in different settings and formats.

On a yet-to-be-determined date in mid to late September, Pierce said the decision-making District Board will have a final round of interviews after the day-long sessions with the intent of offering the post to a candidate.

During a broad-brushed discussion of what is ahead in the coming months, Pierce also delved into some of the recommended interview-related exercises.

“I think it’s important we ask our candidates to do a writing sample,” Pierce said, laying out one of his recommendations. “I’ve worked with college students and graduate students. Sometimes you don’t know about their writing skills.”

Regardless of the specific candidate, Pierce said the intent is to have each of the finalists undergo the same process.

“If we have internal candidates — and we hope and expect that we will — the internal candidates will be treated exactly the same as everyone else,” Pierce said.

New board officers installed

The District Board’s organizational meeting also included the annual election of officers.

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court, was nominated to serve as chair of the nine-member board for the next year.

Matoska-Mentink succeeds Pierce, a retired superintendent at Westosha Central High School district, who had served two consecutive terms as the head of the board. Board policy states no one can serve as chair for more than two years in a row.

The other board officers for the next year include" Pamela Zenner-Richards, vice president; Zaida Hernandez-Irisson, secretary; and William Duncan, treasurer.