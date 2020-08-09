Tinseltown plans to reopen on Friday

Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theater and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theaters. All utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.

Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.