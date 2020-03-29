Tips for family time at home: Take each day as it comes

Reducing the spread of COVID-19 requires social distancing which has resulted in some of us spending a lot of uninterrupted time with family.

Those who live alone will feel isolation even more in these uncertain times. Our emotions will go up and down. That is normal and OK.

If it’s helpful, have a daily venting session alone, with a partner or friend, in order to present a calmer front to those in the house who may be feeling a bit more fragile.

A friend told me, “I realized how important it was for me to ‘play cool’, so the kids don’t feel more panicked.”

To maintain perspective, older members of the family can talk about other difficult events in their lifetimes. Take comfort in stories of resilience.

Be consistent with daily self-care practices. My niece and her husband have both transitioned to working from home during this unusual time. She has continued her daily morning routine of reading, stretching, and writing gratitude. Talk with your family about self-care.