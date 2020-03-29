Tips for family time at home: Take each day as it comes

Reducing the spread of COVID-19 requires social distancing which has resulted in some of us spending a lot of uninterrupted time with family.
Those who live alone will feel isolation even more in these uncertain times. Our emotions will go up and down. That is normal and OK.
If it’s helpful, have a daily venting session alone, with a partner or friend, in order to present a calmer front to those in the house who may be feeling a bit more fragile.
A friend told me, “I realized how important it was for me to ‘play cool’, so the kids don’t feel more panicked.”
To maintain perspective, older members of the family can talk about other difficult events in their lifetimes. Take comfort in stories of resilience.
Be consistent with daily self-care practices. My niece and her husband have both transitioned to working from home during this unusual time. She has continued her daily morning routine of reading, stretching, and writing gratitude. Talk with your family about self-care.
Let them see you practicing it and encourage your children to think about what they might like to do for self-care. Take time each day and go to a separate space and perform activities that will lead to a calm renewal of energy. This could include a nap.
Keep to a schedule, as much as possible. Hold regular family meetings; keep them short, and let everyone contribute. Decide who is responsible for what and hold each other accountable.
Emphasize that everyone is important and has an equal responsibility toward creating a healthy home environment. Assist children in developing a homeschool schedule. Perhaps designate a ‘quiet’ room or have a mandated quiet time during which kids and parents can concentrate on required tasks.
Families should also limit the amount of time focused on news about this pandemic. Checking in 1-2 times a day is a moderate strategy for staying informed. Be certain the information is coming from a reliable source.
The two agencies tasked with tracking and reporting disease outbreaks are the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You may also want to check in with the Wisconsin State Health Department and the Kenosha County Health Department. Updated information about confirmed cases in the area will be posted.
Make physical activity a priority. Regular exercise helps reduce symptoms of stress and sleep disorders, and it aids in maintaining strong mental health. Families can take walks together or if alone, walk while you talk with a friend on the phone.
Exercise doesn’t need to be long or intense to be beneficial. Aim for 30 minutes of movement each day which you can break up into three 10 minute sessions.
For those who find themselves in a crisis situation, there is help. Many medical plans have an option for contacting a physician on-line. Talkspace is an online and mobile therapy company that for a reasonable fee, can match you with a licensed therapist. If facing financial hardships, help can be accessed free of charge through the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) via phone at 1-800-950-6264 or by texting NAMI to 741741. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. If concerned about a loved one living in a volatile situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. If unable to speak safely, log into ‘thehotline.org’ or text LOVEIS to 22522.
In these trying times, I think of a quote my grandma told me, ‘Yard by yard, life is hard, inch by inch, it’s a cinch’. Take each day as it comes.Give yourself and everyone around you the permission to be a bit out of sorts. We will get through this.
Cynthia Allen is a professor at Carthage College.
