To avoid conflict, homicide trial may be moved away from Kenosha County Courthouse

At the same time the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is expected to be underway at the Kenosha County Courthouse, a second homicide trial is also scheduled to go before a jury.

Roderick Smith is charged with killing his girlfriend Gia Buccieri-Martin, alleged to have shot her, then hid her body in their apartment while reporting her missing to Kenosha Police. Buccieri-Martin’s body was found in a garbage can outside Smith’s home weeks after she was reported missing.

Smith, 40, is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 9 during what is expected to be the second week of the Rittenhouse trial. At a recent pretrial hearing, Judge Jason Rossell told the attorneys involved in the case that due to the expected interest in the Rittenhouse trial and the heightened security expected for that case, the Smith trial may have to be moved to another location.

Rossell told attorneys the Smith trial may be held at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. A large meeting room at that facility was used for trials earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic to allow jurors to have more space for social distancing.

The judge said the issue of the location of the Smith trial will likely be decided at a jury status hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.