TO MARKET TO MARKET; Kenosha HarborMarket returns; Kenosha Public Market debuts

On Saturday there was a line to enter HarborMarket as staff counted those entering and exiting to keep customer numbers to about 300, Forgianni said.

Products are only handled by vendors who place them in clean, non-reusable bags. Customers could bring their own bags in which to place their goods, however.

Organizing this year’s HarborMarket in the middle of the pandemic was “a messy process,” noted Forgianni earlier this week. “We were in the middle of accepting applications for the coming season when it hit; it was not even clear that (the market) would get a permit.”

“We are doing our best to be as accommodating as possible to vendors,” Forgianni said.

Positive reactions

Whatever changes that needed to be made were worth it, according to those who attended the Saturday markets.

“I love it — all the local stuff!” declared Ann Johnson of Kenosha as she exited KPM.

“I just love being outdoors and being able to support the vendors,” said Sally Sorensen of Kenosha.

Customers did not seem dismayed by having to stand back from stalls, point to products or not having samples to taste.