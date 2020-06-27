TO MARKET TO MARKET; Kenosha HarborMarket returns; Kenosha Public Market debuts

After a long hard winter and even harder pandemic lockdown, Saturday marked opening day for not just one, but two open air, public food markets in Kenosha’s downtown.
In addition to HarborMarket, the European-style open air market located along Second Avenue, a new market, Kenosha Public Market, made its debut in the parking lots between the Kenosha Transit Hub and Kenosha Municipal Building.
In keeping with health, safety and sanitation requirements, there were no free samples and not a little yellow caution tape, but at both markets there was positive energy and optimism.
Ray Forgianni, HarborMarket president, calls this year’s season, “HarborMarket Lite.”
“It’s not about grabbing a sandwich and eating it right there … and a different experience for those of us who are used to handling products,” he said.
On a usual Saturday, about 100 vendors of foods, arts and crafts sell their wares at HarborMarket. This year, in accordance with the Kenosha Kickstart regulations issued by the city, many changes were in place at both markets.
Usually opening day falls in mid-May but was delayed this spring to accommodate the state’s Safer at Home Order, followed by a slow reopening of businesses in the past few weeks.
Marks 17th summer
HarborMarket — which managed the shift to an open market by reducing its space to only Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets — marks its 17th summer season this year. Every winter since 2008 the market has been held at indoor venues.
For Kenosha Public Market, Saturday was opening day. The market offered up some 40 vendors on Saturday.
If and when the city gives the go-ahead, more items and events will be added during the season, said KPM President Mike McTernan. “We will begin to offer non-essentials if we get permission and will go into Veteran’s Park as well with live music,” he said.
Both markets abided by restrictions to allow for at least 10 feet of space between booths, wide foot traffic aisles and extra space or barriers between vendors and customers.
Some rules changed
The rules for ready-made foods have also changed. At both markets, ready-made foods cannot be eaten on the premises. However they can be purchased and eaten elsewhere.
At Kenosha Public Market there were seven ready-to-eat food vendors in an area separated from produce and other goods. “We encouraged food trucks to offer ‘stylish trailers,’ “ said KPM treasurer Laura Belsky.
Both also restricted traffic flow to a single point of entry and exit.
On Saturday there was a line to enter HarborMarket as staff counted those entering and exiting to keep customer numbers to about 300, Forgianni said.
Products are only handled by vendors who place them in clean, non-reusable bags. Customers could bring their own bags in which to place their goods, however.
Organizing this year’s HarborMarket in the middle of the pandemic was “a messy process,” noted Forgianni earlier this week. “We were in the middle of accepting applications for the coming season when it hit; it was not even clear that (the market) would get a permit.”
“We are doing our best to be as accommodating as possible to vendors,” Forgianni said.
Positive reactions
Whatever changes that needed to be made were worth it, according to those who attended the Saturday markets.
“I love it — all the local stuff!” declared Ann Johnson of Kenosha as she exited KPM.
“I just love being outdoors and being able to support the vendors,” said Sally Sorensen of Kenosha.
Customers did not seem dismayed by having to stand back from stalls, point to products or not having samples to taste.
“It’s going better than expected,” Forgianni said.
“We are pleased to be back even as limited as we are,” said HarborMarket board member Ron Frederick. “We’re looking forward to the day when we can go full throttle.”
Masks, monitoring
Some vendors and customers wore masks but not all. At KPM one vendor called to a customer, “You can come closer — we’re already twice the required distance away!”
To make sure everything was in order, representatives from the city sanitation department were also on hand at both markets. “We’re making sure there’s proper distancing, glove use and hand washing,” said Alex Rosales, health department sanitarian.
Having two open air public markets in Kenosha within blocks of one another held on the same day should work, said market staff and attendees Saturday.
“I think there are enough visitors to Kenosha and customers to support both,” Belsky said.
“More is better!” exclaimed KPM shopper Johnson.
