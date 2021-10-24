 Skip to main content
To our readers: TV listing changes coming
To our readers: TV listing changes coming

This will be the final Sunday that the All Access TV section will be included in the Kenosha News.

While we realize that some readers will be disappointed to see All Access go away, we are not leaving you in the dark. Our daily prime time television guide will continue to run seven days a week on our weather page. That same page carries the daily Tune-in Tonight column, with suggestions on the big happenings that night on TV.

And, starting on Sunday, Oct. 31st, we also plan to start running a half-page listing of weekday daytime TV listings. Look for that in the Living section on Sundays, or elsewhere in the Sunday paper on the weeks when we do not have a Living section due to special sections.

Sports fans, you will continue to get the daily listings of that day’s live sports events on the Scoreboard page in the Sports section.

