Today is primary election day in Wisconsin and features several key races

Today is Wisconsin’s primary election day, which will determine which candidates will be facing off during the general election in November for state and local positions ranging from governor to Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court.

Also on the ballot for city residents is a referendum to fund additional police officers and firefighters.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can find their local polling location and additional information on the election at myvote.wi.gov.

Some local officials are expecting a higher-than-normal turnout for this year’s election, with the number of candidates vying for county sheriff as David Beth, the longest-serving sheriff in county history, steps down.

The candidates include four Republicans Tyler Cochran, the Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly; Albert Gonzales, a former Kenosha police officer; David Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department sergeant; and Ray Rowe, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy Friendly.

Running on the Democrat side is James Simmons, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy. After the primary, one of the GOP candidates will face Simmons on Nov. 8.

Two Republican candidates are running for State Senate District 21, incumbent Van Wanggaard and Jay Stone, who has repeatedly pushed claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Mike Honold, a business owner in the Town of Brighton, and Amanda Nedweski, who was elected to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors in the spring, are vying for the Republican Party bid for District 61 state representative, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s former position.

Democrat Max Winkels, the sergeant of arms for the Kenosha County Democratic Party, is unopposed in the primary for Kerkman’s former seat.

Incumbent Democrats Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad are running unopposed in their primaries for state assembly districts 64 and 65, respectively, and will face Republicans Ed Hibsch (District 64) and Frank Petrick (District 65) in the general election.

Democrat incumbent Rebecca Matoska-Mentink and Republican Zach Rodriguez are both running unopposed in their primaries for Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Courts.

State races

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor’s race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber.

Construction company co-owner Tim Michels has Trump’s endorsement in the governor’s race and has been spending millions of his own money, touting both the former president’s backing and his years working to build his family’s business into Wisconsin’s largest construction company. Michels casts himself as an outsider, although he previously lost a campaign to oust then-U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold in 2004 and has long been a prominent GOP donor.

Establishment Republicans including Pence and former Gov. Scott Walker have endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who along with Walker, survived a 2012 recall effort. She argues she has the experience and knowledge to pursue conservative priorities, including dismantling the bipartisan commission that runs elections.

With U.S. Senate control at stake, Democrats will also make their pick to take on Johnson. Democratic support coalesced around Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes late in the race, when his three top rivals dropped out and threw their support to him. He would become the state’s first Black senator if elected.

Several lesser-known candidates remain in the primary, but Johnson and Republicans have treated Barnes as the nominee, casting him as too liberal for Wisconsin, a state Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

Four Democrats are also running in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, a seat that opened up with the retirement of veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind. The district has been trending Republican, and Derrick Van Orden — who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020 and has Trump’s endorsement — is running unopposed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.