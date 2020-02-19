Today's events (Feb. 20, 2020)

It’s Love Your Pet Day, but isn’t that EVERY day? Give Mr. Whiskers an extra hug (and treats) today in celebration.

Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court, is showing sneak peeks tonight of the new film “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford and a dog named Buck, who share an adventure in 1890s Alaska. In other words: The perfect flick for “Love Your Pet Day”! The movie officially opens Friday. www.cinemark.com. Read a review of the film in today’s GO Kenosha entertainment section in this Kenosha News.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is hosting Create @theSpace tonight. Each Thursday, this event — described as an open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night — runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Organizers add that visitors should “check out local bookseller Blue House Books while you are here.” Donations and new ideas are always welcome.