Today's events (Feb. 20, 2020)

It’s Love Your Pet Day, but isn’t that EVERY day? Give Mr. Whiskers an extra hug (and treats) today in celebration.
Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court, is showing sneak peeks tonight of the new film “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford and a dog named Buck, who share an adventure in 1890s Alaska. In other words: The perfect flick for “Love Your Pet Day”! The movie officially opens Friday. www.cinemark.com. Read a review of the film in today’s GO Kenosha entertainment section in this Kenosha News.
Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is hosting Create @theSpace tonight. Each Thursday, this event — described as an open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night — runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Organizers add that visitors should “check out local bookseller Blue House Books while you are here.” Donations and new ideas are always welcome.
The Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College is showcasing the exhibit “Well Heeled” through March 6. This group exhibit “pivots lightly around the concept of the shoe, as a foundation to traverse issues of class, gender, fashion, sport and more,” according to curator Dana Bassett, a Chicago-based writer, curator and executive producer of the Bad@Sports art podcast. The gallery is located on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive, just south of A.F. Siebert Chapel. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (plus 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays) and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 262-551-5853 or visit www.carthage.edu/artgallery. Admission is free.
Jelly Belly Candy Co. in Pleasant Prairie (off of Highway 31 just north of Highway 165) offers free interactive tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The free tours include a 25-minute train ride through the Jelly Belly warehouse for a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its famous jelly beans. The tour features interactive exhibits, including “smell stations,” virtual games and one-of-a-kind mosaics. Free samples are offered at the end of the tour. For more information, visit www.jellybelly.com.
In Milwaukee tonight, rockers Big Head Todd and The Monsters are performing at the Pabst Theater. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.