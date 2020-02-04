Today's events (Feb. 5, 2020)

Wait! Before you do anything today, make sure to take a few moments to celebrate World Nutella Day. Indulge your love for the chocolate hazlenut spread ... on toast, on a cracker or straight out of the jar!

While there’s no bad time to enjoy some Nutella, Here’s another great reason to forget about dieting today: It’s Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. No coupons are needed. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Today’s “Museum Munchkins” program — designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them” — focuses on cats. Meow! 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. This is a free program.