Today's events (Feb. 17, 2020)

Wrap up your Valentine’s Weekend by starting the workweek with Random Acts of Kindness Day. Be a sweetheart and bring someone coffee ... or bake some muffins and share them with friends and family. Do something to make the world a better place by spreading a little light around.
The Carthage Trio — which this year is focusing on the influential works of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven — is performing 7:30 tonight in the college’s Siebert Chapel. The recital will feature Wael Farouk on the piano, Herine Coetzee Koschak on the cello and Andrew Williams playing the violin. The concert is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for all ages. For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 or email oee@carthage.edu.
At the Southwest Library tonight, teens and adults (ages 12 and older) are invited to enjoy “Coloring & Conversation.” From 7 to 8:30 p.m., participants can work on coloring pages and books for adults, using the library’s variety of coloring utensils. The library will supply everything you need to get coloring.
To escape the weekend crowds, why not head to a theater on a quiet Monday? The Best Picture winner “Parasite” — a twisty thriller from South Korea — is playing this week in area theaters, as is the Oscar nominated “1917.” New movies include “Downhill,” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell as a couple forced to re-evaluate their lives after they barely survive an avalanche during a family ski vacation, the romance “The Photograph,” the animated/live action film “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Fantasy Island.” Don’t go looking for wish fulfillment on this “Fantasy Island,” however; it’s a horror movie take on the 1970s TV show. Remember: No talking during the film and share that popcorn!
Brave the cold and get some outdoor exercise at the city of Kenosha’s ice skating rink in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free. You can also check out free skates at the Skate Hut, which is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Today is your final chance to visit the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. At Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. Admission is $7-$12; free for kids 6 and younger. www.chicagoautoshow.com.