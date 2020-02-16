Today's events (Feb. 17, 2020)

Wrap up your Valentine’s Weekend by starting the workweek with Random Acts of Kindness Day. Be a sweetheart and bring someone coffee ... or bake some muffins and share them with friends and family. Do something to make the world a better place by spreading a little light around.

The Carthage Trio — which this year is focusing on the influential works of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven — is performing 7:30 tonight in the college’s Siebert Chapel. The recital will feature Wael Farouk on the piano, Herine Coetzee Koschak on the cello and Andrew Williams playing the violin. The concert is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for all ages. For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 or email oee@carthage.edu.

At the Southwest Library tonight, teens and adults (ages 12 and older) are invited to enjoy “Coloring & Conversation.” From 7 to 8:30 p.m., participants can work on coloring pages and books for adults, using the library’s variety of coloring utensils. The library will supply everything you need to get coloring.