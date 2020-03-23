Today's events (March 24, 2020)

It’s come to this: We are so desperate to celebrate ANYTHING today that it’s been declared Chocolate Covered Raisin Day.

We don’t have anything against chocolate, but we have had a sour relationship with raisins ever since neighbors gave away tiny boxes of them for trick-or-treat and tried to pass it off as “nature’s candy.” (Nature’s favorite treats, we all know, are Snickers bars.)

Chocolate covered raisins are sneaky, too, as they try to pass themselves off as “health food.” Still, we are all in favor of celebrations and will not shun the little demons on their holiday.

We’re not sure how Chocolate Covered Raisin Day came to be, but we suspect it has to do with the Nestle company. One of the most common brands of chocolate covered raisins on the market is Raisinets, first introduced to the world in 1927. Candy giant Nestle added Raisinets to its holdings in 1984. While many other brands exist in the market at large, “Raisinets” has become the “Kleenex” of the chocolate covered raisin world. When people are talking about chocolate covered raisins, regardless of the brand, they tend to refer to them as Raisinets. Does that make today Happy Raisinets Day?

