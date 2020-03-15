Today's events (March 16, 2020)

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus, several events are being canceled, often past our presstime. Please check with the venues before heading out.

You may be feeling green today — it is St. Patrick’s Day Eve — but think black and white, too, to celebrate Panda Day. While you won’t find any pandas in the Kenosha area, you can see a variety of animals at the nearby Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Today is your final chance to visit the special exhibit “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Also on display at the Public Museum is the Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show. The show features more than 60 quilts featuring vibrant colors. This year’s theme is “Women’s Voices.” The show runs through March 29. Admission is free.