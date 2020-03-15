Today's events (March 16, 2020)

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus, several events are being canceled, often past our presstime. Please check with the venues before heading out.
You may be feeling green today — it is St. Patrick’s Day Eve — but think black and white, too, to celebrate Panda Day. While you won’t find any pandas in the Kenosha area, you can see a variety of animals at the nearby Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Today is your final chance to visit the special exhibit “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
Also on display at the Public Museum is the Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show. The show features more than 60 quilts featuring vibrant colors. This year’s theme is “Women’s Voices.” The show runs through March 29. Admission is free.
The “Novels at Night” Book Club meets this evening at the Southwest Library. This group meets the third Monday of every month “to talk about an edgy contemporary novel that is slightly off the beaten path.” Everyone is welcome. To find out what book the group is reading and to get a copy, email Emily at ekastelic@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130. 6 p.m. at the library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free.
Jelly Belly Candy Co. in Pleasant Prairie (off of Highway 31 just north of Highway 165) offers free interactive tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The free tours include a 25-minute train ride through the Jelly Belly warehouse for a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its famous jelly beans. The tour features interactive exhibits, including “smell stations,” virtual games and one-of-a-kind mosaics. Free samples are offered at the end of the tour. For more information, visit www.jellybelly.com.