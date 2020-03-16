Today's events (March 17, 2020)

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus, several events are being canceled, often past our presstime. Please check with the venues before heading out.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day!!!!! — and if you can’t find corned beef and cabbage and green beer today, you’re not trying. We hear the Reuben sandwiches are going fast, too. Unfortunately, several longstanding holiday events, including the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association’s annual “krawl,” have been canceled. You might still find your pot of gold today, but you’ll likely be doing it at home.

If you are staying in today and still want to celebrate all things Irish, tune in Turner Classic Movies, which is showing a host of Irish-themed movies today. The schedule includes the ultimate Irish film: “The Quiet Man,” starring John Wayne, airing at 7 tonight. The 1952 film is a longtime favorite and co-stars Maureen O’Hara, Barry Fitzgerald and Ward Bond. It’s notable for the lush cinematography showing off the Irish countryside and a long, climactic, semi-comic fist fight. John Ford won the Academy Award for best director (his fourth) for this film.