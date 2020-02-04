Today's events: World Nutella Day, Restaurant Week, Southport Sound tribute to Sammy Nestico

Wait! Before you do anything today, make sure to take a few moments to celebrate World Nutella Day. Indulge your love for the chocolate hazlenut spread ... on toast, on a cracker or straight out of the jar!
While there’s no bad time to enjoy some Nutella, Here’s another great reason to forget about dieting today: It’s Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. No coupons are needed. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.
Today’s “Museum Munchkins” program — designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them” — focuses on cats. Meow! 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. This is a free program.
The Southport Sound big band will pay tribute to one of the all-time greats tonight at Kenosha Fusion. The evening will be dedicated to Sammy Nestico. As a composer, writer and arranger, he has worked in classical, jazz and big band music. His career spans more than 70 years. As a trombone player, Nestico (who turns 96 years old Thursday) performed in the big bands of Tommy Dorsey, Woody Herman and Gene Krupa. 7 to 9 tonight at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is free.
It’s another Chess Night at the Southwest Library with the Kenosha Chess Association. 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Bring your set or use one from the library’s collection. Admission is free. www.kenoshachess.org.
