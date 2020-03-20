Today's Teen for March 20

DaQuantae Sawyer
Bradford High School
Nickname: Tae
Parents: George Sawyer and Laniska Thompson of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Most memorable moment was winning The Regional championship for basketball because we came in the season as the underdog and was able to show what Bradford is made of while representing the city of Kenosha.
Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in Government. He made learning about our government very easy and comfortable and he’s genuinely a good guy. Mr. Chike even played basketball himself so he always was looking for our games and the way we played. It feels good to know that someone actually cares about you on and most importantly off the court.
Other school activities: African American Male Initiative (AAMI), basketball
Honors, letters or awards: Honorable mention for the SEC All-Conference first team
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I like to hang with friends because it’s never a dull moment I also love watching movies, preferably comedies.
College choice: Undecided but I will be majoring in business
Role model: Shawnelle Gross
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, honest, trustworthy
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: One day I will be playing this game of basketball for money and when I retire or while playing I’ll have some sort of business rather it’s from clothing or local gyms. I also want to be able to give back to my community in some way.