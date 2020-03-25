Today's Teen for March25

Hayden Daca
Kenosha eSchool
Nickname: Daca
Parents: Dennis and Rosalie Dace of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Having my artwork displayed at the Kenosha Art Museum.
Most influential teacher: Lily Stasik in English; Mrs. Stasik really helped me be more creative and gave me confidence in my writing.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Ice hockey
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Medical doctor
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, observational, confident
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Something I hope to accomplish in my lifetime would be to travel to all 50 states and see the great things the U.S. has to offer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.