Today's Teen for March25
Today's Teen for March25

daca.jpg

Hayden Daca

Hayden Daca

Kenosha eSchool

Nickname: Daca

Parents: Dennis and Rosalie Dace of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Having my artwork displayed at the Kenosha Art Museum.

Most influential teacher: Lily Stasik in English; Mrs. Stasik really helped me be more creative and gave me confidence in my writing.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Ice hockey

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Medical doctor

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, observational, confident

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Something I hope to accomplish in my lifetime would be to travel to all 50 states and see the great things the U.S. has to offer.

Topics