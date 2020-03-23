Today's Teen for March 23


Gonzalez.jpg

Jazlynn Gonzalez

Nickname: Jazzy

Parents: Tony and Elizabeth Gonzalez of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Senior year homecoming spirit week, winning the anchor.

Most influential teacher: Duane Sturino in Science/STEM; There was never a dull day in his classroom, he showed that he cared not only about grades, but students as a whole.

School activities/clubs: Ministry Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Students Against Destructive Decisions, yearbook, Student Ambassadors, National English Honor Society

School athletics: Swimming, lacrosse

School offices held: NHS President, Co- Editor in Chief (yearbook)

Honors, letters or awards: 3 varsity letters, character awards

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Travel, spend time with friends and family, try new crafts, cook

College choice: Baylor University in Waco, Texas

Intended major/field of study: Health science

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, diligent, selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Help others, find ways to improve the world through the health care field and travel.

