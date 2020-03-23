Today's Teen for March 23

Nickname: Jazzy
Parents: Tony and Elizabeth Gonzalez of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Senior year homecoming spirit week, winning the anchor.
Most influential teacher: Duane Sturino in Science/STEM; There was never a dull day in his classroom, he showed that he cared not only about grades, but students as a whole.
School activities/clubs: Ministry Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, Students Against Destructive Decisions, yearbook, Student Ambassadors, National English Honor Society
School athletics: Swimming, lacrosse
School offices held: NHS President, Co- Editor in Chief (yearbook)
Honors, letters or awards: 3 varsity letters, character awards
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Travel, spend time with friends and family, try new crafts, cook
College choice: Baylor University in Waco, Texas
Intended major/field of study: Health science
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, diligent, selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Help others, find ways to improve the world through the health care field and travel.