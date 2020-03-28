Today's Teen for March 28

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school is when we faced our cross-town rivals Kenosha St. Joes in a playoff soccer match, since every time we play each other the games are always very intense and competitive. The game was zero to zero with only 1 minute left in the game when I unknowingly set up my teammate to score a stunning goal. The best part about the whole thing was the pure joy in the celebration with all of my teammates.

Most influential teacher: Pastor Brug of The Christian Church; Pastor Brug is one of the kindest and friendliest people you will ever meet and loves to teach his students more about God and to coach the wrestling team at our school. Although he was diagnosed with brain cancer recently, that hasn’t stopped him from teaching classes and giving devotions in chapel to the best of his ability. Most impressively, through all of his struggles, you won’t find a man of stronger faith in God and someone who shows that love every single day. His strength, faith, and love for teaching through all these struggles make him such an influential and inspiring person to me, and to many others as well.