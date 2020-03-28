Today's Teen for March 28

Nickname: Ben
Parents: James and Sherri Barrette of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school is when we faced our cross-town rivals Kenosha St. Joes in a playoff soccer match, since every time we play each other the games are always very intense and competitive. The game was zero to zero with only 1 minute left in the game when I unknowingly set up my teammate to score a stunning goal. The best part about the whole thing was the pure joy in the celebration with all of my teammates.
Most influential teacher: Pastor Brug of The Christian Church; Pastor Brug is one of the kindest and friendliest people you will ever meet and loves to teach his students more about God and to coach the wrestling team at our school. Although he was diagnosed with brain cancer recently, that hasn’t stopped him from teaching classes and giving devotions in chapel to the best of his ability. Most impressively, through all of his struggles, you won’t find a man of stronger faith in God and someone who shows that love every single day. His strength, faith, and love for teaching through all these struggles make him such an influential and inspiring person to me, and to many others as well.
Activities/clubs: Pacer Ambassador Club
School athletics: Soccer, track
Honors, letters or awards: Offensive Player of the Year-Soccer; 3-time 1st Team All-Conference-Soccer; Academic Highest Honors
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Play club soccer and hang out with my friends
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Finance / Pre-Law
Role model: Oscar Toscano (former coach)
Three words that best describe my role model: Selfless, Patient, Compassionate
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I really enjoy experiencing new things and seeing new places, but have never had the time throughout my high school years. So in my lifetime, my goal is to visit all the other continents and experience many other cultures in their fullness.
