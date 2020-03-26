Today's Teen for March 26
View Comments

Today's Teen for March 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Mattson.jpg

Ian Mattson

Parents: Ryan and Amie Mattson of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Making last minute preparations on my team’s underwater robot the night before the competition my sophomore year. We were testing a waterproofing seal in our large, outdoor test tank at night in 30 degree weather only to find out the there were cracks in the lenses and it leaked. It was definitely a stressful moment that I’ve learned a lot from.

Most influential teacher: Dr. Eric Schroeter in Biotechnology, Chemistry, AP Chemistry. Doc is able to bring a lot of personality and passion to everything he does, from teaching chemistry to running the underwater robotics team. He pushes me to always think of new ways approach the problems we face on the team and was my inspiration to decide to go into electrical engineering

Other school activities: Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Team, Sumo-Bot Team

School offices held: Chief executive officer of the ROV Team

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction; honor roll; Student of the Year US History (9th), Intro to Design Engineering Technology (9th), IT Essentials (10th), AP Computer Science A (10th), Digital Electronics (11th)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Electronics; programming; travel; photography

College choice: Either Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich. or University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Intended major/field of study: Electrical or computer engineering

Role model: My father

Three words that best describe my role model: Supportive, compassionate, hardworking

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to use my passion for electronics and programming to develop new computer systems and innovations.

1 of 7
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

281 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News

281 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin

  • Updated

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin has risen to 281 as of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics