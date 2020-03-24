Today's Teen for March 24

Jacob Weber
Indian Trail High School & Academy
Nickname: Jake
Parents: Joseph and Cheryl Weber of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: The trip to Paris, Normandy, and London during my Sophomore year with the ITHSA Chorale. Not only did I develop close relationships with many members of the choir, but I also grew to love choral music (and the universal effects it has on people) so much more.
Most influential teacher: Barbara David in AP Psychology; Mrs. David encouraged all of her students in her AP Psychology class to perform at their top level. I learned so much about human behavior, and it made me want to explore deeper. The combination of Mrs. David’s class, and the passion she instilled in me to constantly reach new heights, has guided me toward a career goal of practicing Psychiatric Medicine.
School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, concert band, choir/madrigals, DECA, Key Club, marching band, Model United Nations, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, pep band, performing arts/theater, wind ensemble, Safe School Ambassadors, Swimming and Diving
School offices held: HOSA- President; DECA- VP of Brand Management; DECA- Leadership Council; Safe School Ambassadors- Leadership Team
Honors, letters or awards: Spectrum Scholar Athlete; DECA State Champion and ICDC Double Qualifier; 4x Varsity Swimming/Diving Letter; AP Scholar with Honors; 14 Exemplary Ratings at District and State Solo Ensemble; Exemplary Performance Nomination; Selected for WSMA Honors Choir; HOSA- State Qualifier; Youth Apprentice Diploma for Hospitality and Tourism; Youth Apprentice Diploma for Medical Assisting (pending); ITHSA Homecoming Court, Two Med-Sci “Academy Awards”
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Employed at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie in the Memory Care Unit; Employed at Valeri Orthodontics as a sterilization technician; botany; spending time with friends and family
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Neuroscience and Behavior (with a Pre-Med emphasis)
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Empathetic, Hard-working
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After my undergrad, I plan to attend Medical School. I hope to specialize in Psychiatric Medicine and open a private practice where I will combine the use of psychodynamic therapies and psychiatric medications to provide holistic care for my patients. Additionally, I believe that every human has a fundamental right to mental health care, so I will work hard to support my community with as much pro-bono work as possible.
