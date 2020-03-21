Today's Teen for March 21

Seth Bayles
Central High School
Parents: Don and Julie Bayles of Bristol
Most memorable high school moment: When I spent senior homecoming week in the hospital, Coach Tyson Mengel came to visit me and asked me to draw up a play. The football team ran the “Seth Special” in the second quarter of the homecoming game for a substantial gain. I got out of the hospital in time to see it. I was then given the game ball.
Most influential teacher: Mike Lorentz, in many subjects; Mr Lorentz has been with me for all four years. He has worked with me during daily physical therapy, math, driven me to work experience, It is not easy to tend to all of my medical and special needs. He has been there for all of those needs all through high school to help me succeed.
School activities: Videographer for the football team, football, Football Team Manager
School offices held: Junior Prom King
Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll all four years; Academic Letter; Greatest Smile Class of 2020; Most Positive Attitude Class 2020; Silver Medal Award; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamkeepers Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Ambassador for Children’s Heart Project; Ronald McDonald House; Make-A-Wish Wisconsin; Operation Christmas Child. I am a drummer. I love to read all books by John Piper.
College choice: Matthias Academy in Benet Lake, Wis.
Role model: Pastor John Piper
Three words that best describe my role model: Christian, humble, writer
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want my life to reflect Jesus Christ in everything I say and do. I want to help others. I think it is important to not waste the life God has given me. I will continue to raise awareness for rare disease and continue to give to charities that bless sick children and there families.