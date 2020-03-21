Today's Teen for March 21

Most memorable high school moment: When I spent senior homecoming week in the hospital, Coach Tyson Mengel came to visit me and asked me to draw up a play. The football team ran the “Seth Special” in the second quarter of the homecoming game for a substantial gain. I got out of the hospital in time to see it. I was then given the game ball.

Most influential teacher: Mike Lorentz, in many subjects; Mr Lorentz has been with me for all four years. He has worked with me during daily physical therapy, math, driven me to work experience, It is not easy to tend to all of my medical and special needs. He has been there for all of those needs all through high school to help me succeed.