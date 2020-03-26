Today's Teen: Ian Mattson, LakeView Technology Academy

Parents: Ryan and Amie Mattson of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Making last minute preparations on my team’s underwater robot the night before the competition my sophomore year. We were testing a waterproofing seal in our large, outdoor test tank at night in 30 degree weather only to find out the there were cracks in the lenses and it leaked. It was definitely a stressful moment that I’ve learned a lot from.

Most influential teacher: Dr. Eric Schroeter in Biotechnology, Chemistry, AP Chemistry. Doc is able to bring a lot of personality and passion to everything he does, from teaching chemistry to running the underwater robotics team. He pushes me to always think of new ways approach the problems we face on the team and was my inspiration to decide to go into electrical engineering

Other school activities: Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Team, Sumo-Bot Team

School offices held: Chief executive officer of the ROV Team

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction; honor roll; Student of the Year US History (9th), Intro to Design Engineering Technology (9th), IT Essentials (10th), AP Computer Science A (10th), Digital Electronics (11th)

