Today's event for April 23

Today is “Talk Like Shakespeare Day,” in honor of the Bard’s 455th birthday. As you go about your business today, make sure to sprinkle in plenty of terms like “thee,” “thou,” “come hither,” “prithee” and the ever popular “wherefore art thou Romeo?”

It’s also World Book Night, so grab something good to read as you snuggle under the covers. We don’t recommend anything by Stephen King, unless you want nightmares.

There are only a few days left to visit “Watercolor Wisconsin” at Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. The popular annual show runs through Saturday and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Chris Barnes. The Milwaukee native has been performing comedy since 1980. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (April 23-24). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Tune in tonight: Based on the best-selling books by Leigh Bardugo, “Shadow and Bone” is a fantasy series set in a war-torn world where a lowly soldier and orphan has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could liberate her homeland. (Netflix).

