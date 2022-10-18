Today's event for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Happy Chocolate Cupcake Day ... as if you needed an excuse to indulge your sweet tooth on a frosty day.
- Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “ come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aliyah Jackson will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.
- Bundle up and hit the road this evening with the Ladies Bike Collective. The group will meet at 6 p.m. for a 20-mile, mixed terrain, "party pace" bike ride in Kenosha. The group meets at Southport Bikes and Boards, 2926 75th St., and the ride wraps up about 8:30 p.m. "Bring your bike, gear and a smile." The group aims to connect female riders. For more information, emailladiesbikecollective@gmail.com.
- The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
- Looking to play some trivia tonight and sing, too? Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., hosts "TWOsDay" live trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday night, with host Michelle George. Stick around at 9 p.m. for Karaoke with TNT Entertainment.
- It’s the busy season at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, on highways L and EA in Somers. The pumpkin patch is a Kenosha area tradition known for hand-painted pumpkin characters (which make for adorable Halloween photos). In addition to the pumpkin characters, visitors can enjoy hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.” The country store and free hand-painted pumpkin displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 30. The paid activity area — with the petting zoo, Jumping Pillow, corn maze and other attractions — is open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The cost for the paid activity area is $6 per person Monday through Friday and $11 per person on Saturday and Sunday (free for children under age 2).