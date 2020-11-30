Today's events (Dec. 1, 2020)

It’s Giving Tuesday, a great reminder to share gifts with others who need them. There are plenty of local groups who can use assistance, from food pantries to animal shelters. The important thing is to give of yourself, through a financial contribution, food and/or clothing donations and, if you can, through the gift of volunteering your time and effort.

The historic Durkee Mansion and the decorated chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations. A virtual tour of the decorated Durkee Mansion is available online at www.kempercenter.com.