Today's events (Dec. 11, 2020)

It’s Have A Bagel Day, so start the celebration by kicking off your Friday with a bagel smeared with cream cheese or your favorite topping. If you’re craving something sweet, check out a cinnamon crunch bagel. Enjoy!

The Lakeside Players’ production of “A Christmas Story” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (Dec. 11-12 and 18-19) and 2 p.m. Sundays (Dec. 13 and 20). For tickets, call 262-657-7529 or email info@rhodecenter.org. COVID-19 guidelines: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater, and capacity is limited.

The annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, runs through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The Wisconsin State Fair — which hosted Cream Puff Drive-Thru events earlier this year in Kenosha and other spots — is back with a holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers Cocoa Cream Puffs, along with Peppermint Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Drivers can pick up the holiday treats at State Fair Park in West Allis. The Cocoa Cream Puff Drive-Thru is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Dec. 11-12) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 13). The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. Three-packs of brownies are $14 and three-packs of cookies are $11. Pre-orders are highly encouraged; order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.

