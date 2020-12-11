Today's events (Dec. 12, 2020)

The Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road, is hosting a holiday open house from noon to 7 p.m. today. Visitors can enjoy holiday treats and meets artists The Skrauss and Josie Rodriguez. Check the gallery’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/revisiongallery) for more information.
The annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, runs through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The Burlington Ice Festival — which doubles as the 2020 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship — starts at 10 a.m. today in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St. More than a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout the park. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. Admission is free. All carving will be complete by 4 p.m. COVID-19 changes: Safety guidelines include having the ice carving competition only, a one-way route around the park, sanitation stations and CDC guideline signage throughout the park.
Racine’s third annual Kris Kringle Tour is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. This free event celebrates Racine’s legacy as “the kringle capital of the world,” with samples of kringle offered at more than 20 Downtown Racine locations. Kris Kringle maps are available at racinedowntown.com, on the Downtown Racine Facebook page (@racinedowntown) and can be picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St. Note: Metered parking will be free all day on Dec. 12 for the kringle tour.
Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Due to covid-19 concerns, advance reservations are required, and the theme park’s rides are NOT open. The cost is $19.99 for a one-day pass; season tickets are also on sale. Parking is free. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 12-13 and 19-20, plus Dec. 21-23 and 26-30. www.sixflags.com
