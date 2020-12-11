Today's events (Dec. 12, 2020)

The Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road, is hosting a holiday open house from noon to 7 p.m. today. Visitors can enjoy holiday treats and meets artists The Skrauss and Josie Rodriguez. Check the gallery’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/revisiongallery) for more information.

The annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, runs through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The Burlington Ice Festival — which doubles as the 2020 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship — starts at 10 a.m. today in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St. More than a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout the park. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. Admission is free. All carving will be complete by 4 p.m. COVID-19 changes: Safety guidelines include having the ice carving competition only, a one-way route around the park, sanitation stations and CDC guideline signage throughout the park.