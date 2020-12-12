Today's events (Dec. 13, 2020)

It’s Hot Cocoa Day, so enjoy a cup (or two, or more) while wrapping those gifts.
The Lakeside Players’ production of “A Christmas Story” continues this afternoon at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (Dec. 18-19) and 2 p.m. Sundays (Dec. 13 and 20). For tickets, call 262-657-7529 or email info@rhodecenter.org. COVID-19 guidelines: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater, and capacity is limited.
Today is your final chance to view an online streaming performance of the Carthage College Christmas Festival. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Christmas Festival was pre-recorded and made available for the community to watch from home. Today’s stream starts at 4 p.m. There is no cost for this year’s Christmas Festival, but advance registration is required. To receive a link to the Christmas Festival, register at www.carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival.
Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Due to covid-19 concerns, advance reservations are required, and the theme park’s rides are NOT open. The cost is $19.99 for a one-day pass; season tickets are also on sale. Parking is free. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 13 and 19-20, plus Dec. 21-23 and 26-30. www.sixflags.com
Today is your final chance to enjoy a Wisconsin State Fair Cocoa Cream Puff. The treats (along with Peppermint Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies) are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in a drive-thru at State Fair Park in West Allis. Pre-orders are highly encouraged; order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.
