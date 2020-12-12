Today's events (Dec. 13, 2020)

It’s Hot Cocoa Day, so enjoy a cup (or two, or more) while wrapping those gifts.

The Lakeside Players’ production of “A Christmas Story” continues this afternoon at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (Dec. 18-19) and 2 p.m. Sundays (Dec. 13 and 20). For tickets, call 262-657-7529 or email info@rhodecenter.org. COVID-19 guidelines: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater, and capacity is limited.

Today is your final chance to view an online streaming performance of the Carthage College Christmas Festival. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Christmas Festival was pre-recorded and made available for the community to watch from home. Today’s stream starts at 4 p.m. There is no cost for this year’s Christmas Festival, but advance registration is required. To receive a link to the Christmas Festival, register at www.carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival.