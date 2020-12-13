Today's events (Dec. 14, 2020)

It's Roast Chestnuts Day, but if you want to re-create a scene out of a Dickens Christmas story, make sure you know what you're doing. "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire" can be dangerous if you're not careful!
- The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations.
- Jellystone Park’s drive-through attraction Christmas Carnival of Lights is back in Racine County, with the lights shining every night (except Dec. 25) through Dec. 31. Families drive through the campground, which features “more than 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path.” COVID-19 changes: In an effort to safely manage the amount of vehicles entering the light show, guests must purchase tickets in advance online. Customers purchase a time slot and should arrive during that time period. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sundays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturday The cost is $25 per carload (up to eight people). www.wichristmascarnival.com.
- Who loves free stuff? We love free stuff! Holiday Magic is back for its 39th year at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. The event is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Dec. 20, plus Dec. 26-31. Here’s a bonus: On Mondays and Tuesdays in December through Dec. 22, admission to the zoo is free. Visitors can stroll along the zoo’s many pathways, lit with more than a million twinkling LED lights, including through the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights. Tickets must be reserved at CZS.org for all days, including on free admission days.
- Tune in tonight: Singer Kelli O’Hara and actor Richard Thomas are on hand for the 17th annual “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir," an hourlong Americana-themed special that celebrates holiday traditions, songs and stories. (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
