Today's events (Dec. 17, 2020)

It's Maple Syrup Day, so pour it on! Yes, it covers pancakes and waffles, but get creative and squeeze some on your spaghetti, too. Enjoy!
- Looking for live music tonight? Every Thursday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., you can hear gypsy jazz as performed by guitarist Terry Peterson, violinist Shawn Drake and upright bassist Benjamin Holt. Terry Peterson’s Gypsy Jazz Trio performs every Thursday night at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
- The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays through Jan. 3 (including Christmas Day). The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. Note: This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. Masks are not required. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.
- Tune in tonight: It’s time to unleash some canine appreciation. In the special “Dogs of the Year,” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner count down the top 10 dog stories of 2020, spotlighting the dogs who go above and beyond to leave their mark on society. (7 p.m., The CW).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.