 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Dec. 17, 2020)
View Comments
Go Today

Today's events (Dec. 17, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Maple Syrup Day

Happy Maple Syrup Day!

It's Maple Syrup Day, so pour it on! Yes, it covers pancakes and waffles, but get creative and squeeze some on your spaghetti, too. Enjoy!

  • Looking for live music tonight? Every Thursday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., you can hear gypsy jazz as performed by guitarist Terry Peterson, violinist Shawn Drake and upright bassist Benjamin HoltTerry Peterson’s Gypsy Jazz Trio performs every Thursday night at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
  • The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays through Jan. 3 (including Christmas Day). The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. Note: This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. Masks are not required. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.
  • Tune in tonight: It’s time to unleash some canine appreciation. In the special “Dogs of the Year,” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner count down the top 10 dog stories of 2020, spotlighting the dogs who go above and beyond to leave their mark on society. (7 p.m., The CW).
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire at Rockheads Building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert