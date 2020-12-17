Today's events (Dec. 18, 2020)

It’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, so wear that flashing snowman cardigan with pride. As we remind our family members every year, our Christmas sweaters, covered with sequins and pom-poms, are NOT ugly!

The Lakeside Players’ production of “A Christmas Story” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Dec. 18-19) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 20). For tickets, call 262-657-7529 or email info@rhodecenter.org. COVID-19 guidelines: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater, and capacity is limited.

Looking for live music tonight? The Roundabouts are performing at Union Park Tavern. The band is comprised of Rick Branch, Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos and Bill Taylor, delivering Americana music, but there will most likely be some seasonal tunes as well. The Roundabouts perform tonight (Dec. 18) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Kenosha Creative Space will have a Happy Holidays Streaming Special tonight, featuring a “mashup of individual, socially distanced performances recorded throughout the month.” It’s free to watch; there will be links to make donations through Facebook Live to help support the Space.