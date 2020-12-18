Today's events (Dec. 19, 2020)

- The Lakeside Players’ production of “A Christmas Story” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 tonight (Dec. 19) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 20). For tickets, call 262-657-7529 or email info@rhodecenter.org. COVID-19 guidelines: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater, and capacity is limited.
- The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Orchestra will perform a holiday show at 7 tonight (Dec. 19) in the Kemper Center Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. It can also be live streamed for free on the symphony’s YouTube Channel. In-person tickets are 430 at www.kenoshasymphony.org.
- The annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, runs through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
- Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Due to covid-19 concerns, advance reservations are required, and the theme park’s rides are NOT open. The cost is $19.99 for a one-day pass; season tickets are also on sale. Parking is free. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 19-20, plus Dec. 21-23 and 26-30. www.sixflags.com
- Tune in tonight: “Letters to Satan Claus,” a spoof of cheesy holiday films, had us at the title. As a child, Holly (Karen Knox) made an unfortunate typo in her letter to Santa that had hellish consequences. Now a TV news reporter, she returns to her hometown of Ornaments to face the demon of her past. (7 p.m., Syfy).
