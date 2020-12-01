Today's events (Dec. 2, 2020)

Now that it’s December, we’re celebrating Operation Santa Paws all month long. This holiday is about animals and the support of people who love them and dedicate themselves to their welfare. So make sure to donate to and support our local animal shelters.
The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations. A virtual tour of the decorated Durkee Mansion is available online at www.kempercenter.com.
And if you’re touring the Durkee Mansion, go next door to tour the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. , which has holiday decorations, along with its annual nutcracker room. Also on display is the Winter Juried Exhibition. The arts center’s gift shop has seasonal items for sale, including mittens and woolen gnomes and Christmas tree art fashioned from costume jewelry. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
Are you ready for some football? How about middle-of-the-afternoon football on a Wednesday? The NFL moved the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens game to today after delaying it a few times due to positive COVID-19 test results. The early game start today is because NBC is also broadcasting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree special, and the 75-foot Norway spruce in Manhattan is keeping its primetime slot. Here’s the schedule: The NFL game airs at 2:40 p.m. on NBC. Then, at 7 p.m., also on NBC, the big tree is celebrated by performers including Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr. and Pentatonix.
