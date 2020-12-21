Today's events (Dec. 22, 2020)

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through Dec. 31. Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.

Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Due to covid-19 concerns, advance reservations are required, and the theme park’s rides are NOT open. The cost is $19.99 for a one-day pass; season tickets are also on sale. Parking is free. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22-23 and 26-30. www.sixflags.com