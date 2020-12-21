Today's events (Dec. 22, 2020)

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through Dec. 31. Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.
Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Due to covid-19 concerns, advance reservations are required, and the theme park’s rides are NOT open. The cost is $19.99 for a one-day pass; season tickets are also on sale. Parking is free. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22-23 and 26-30. www.sixflags.com
The historic Durkee Mansion and the chapel at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., are decorated for the Christmas season and open for private tours. Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6. The cost is $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com. COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations.
Who loves free stuff? We love free stuff! Holiday Magic is back for its 39th year at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. The event is open 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-31. Here’s a bonus: On Tuesdays in December through Dec. 22 — that’s TODAY — admission to the zoo is free. Visitors can stroll along the zoo’s many pathways, lit with more than a million twinkling LED lights, including through the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights. Tickets must be reserved at CZS.org for all days, including on free admission days.
Tune in tonight: “Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story” is a compelling documentary in which the former New York Yankees pitching ace recounts his remarkable big-league journey — one that was almost derailed by a longtime battle with addiction. (8 p.m., HBO).
