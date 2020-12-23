Today's events (Dec. 24, 2020)

It’s Christmas Eve — and you know what that means! (We’re not sure what we mean, either, but we just get excited for Christmas.) And in case you forgot that it’s almost Christmas, it’s also Eggnog Day. Cheers!

Here’s a great way to celebrate Eggnog Day: Pour a glass (you can make your own or buy it pre-mixed) and settle in for some heartwarming holiday moments tonight: NBC is showing “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starting at 7. Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell and Henry Travers star in this tale of George Bailey, who runs a small-town building and loan business and believes he is a failure at life. Until his guardian angel shows him otherwise. Over on TBS tonight, the annual 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon also starts at 7 p.m. You can watch Ralphie scheme to get his BB gun while you wait up to catch Santa Claus in the act!

Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., is hosting its annual celebration from 1 to 7 p.m. today, with free food, happy hour prices and giveaways. 262-652-5028.

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through Dec. 31. Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.

