Today's events (Dec. 25, 2020)

Merry Christmas. And happy Pumpkin Pie Day, too. This holiday celebrates the humble pumpkin pie, a favorite for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Enjoy a slice — or three or four. It’s Christmas, when calories don’t count.
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through Dec. 31. Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.
Tune in tonight: On the “Call the Midwife 2020 Holiday Special,” everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings. And they hope to enjoy the circus that has come to their neighborhood. Of course, nothing goes quite according to plan. (8 p.m., PBS).