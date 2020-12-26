Today's events: Dec. 26, 2020

It’s Candy Cane Day, which is sweet indeed. We’re pretty sure eating candy cane ice cream works, too.

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through Dec. 31. Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.