Today's events (Dec. 27, 2020)

It’s Visit the Zoo Day, and you’re in luck: the Racine Zoo is hosting its Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays through Jan. 3. The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. Note: This is a drive-through only experience. Masks are not required. The zoo is located at 2131 North Main St. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through Dec. 31. Five gnomes have been attached to trees in different locations along the red trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors are invited to photograph all five gnomes and send them to Pringle by Dec. 31. If you post the five photos to Pringle, you will be entered in a drawing to win a free Pringle Nature Center 2021 family membership. To share your photos, tag Pringle Nature Center on Facebook or Instagram (make sure the post is set to “public”), or via email (naturalist@pringlenc.org). For more information, go to www.pringlenc.org/events.