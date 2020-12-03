 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Dec. 4, 2020)
View Comments
Get Out Today

Today's events (Dec. 4, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Cookie Day

Happy Cookie Day!

It’s Cookie Day! The best way to celebrate? Bake a dozen (or two) and enjoy them warm out of the oven. Or scarf down a package of Oreos. Our choice? The new Gingerbread Oreo cookie. Sweet!

Looking for live music but want to stay safe at home? Chicago’s Fuzzbox DJs have a regular Friday night live stream on twitchtv com. The show is 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday through Dec. 26. The party is a little of everything with post-punk, soul, indie/noise rock, hip-hop, disco, international pop, electro, psychedelia, mashups, remixes — and anything else they can think up. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at twitchtv.com/fuzzboxchicago.

The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with “A Number” by Caryl Churchill, directed by Tyler Coffey. The Parkside Studio production will be live streamed at 7 tonight (Dec. 4) from Studio A. About the show: In a strikingly familiar future, a regretful father attempts to fix the mistakes he made in raising his son by starting over with a clone — or rather, a number of clones. Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm.

The Carthage College dance show “Flying & Falling,” directed by Stacy Pottinger, is available for free live streaming at 7:30 tonight, plus 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4-6). The show will also include a behind-the-scenes discussion about the process as the dancers and choreographers watch and discuss their pieces. There is no registration, and the show will launch in real time. To watch “Flying & Falling” from home, head to www.carthage.edu/multimedia.

Tune in tonight: In the Season 3 opener of “Magnum P.I.,” romance is in the air as Higgins becomes smitten with her dashing surgeon while recovering from a gunshot wound. “Magnum P.I.” is sandwiched between the season premieres of “MacGyver” and “Blue Bloods.” (7-10 p.m., CBS).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert