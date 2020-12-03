Today's events (Dec. 4, 2020)

It’s Cookie Day! The best way to celebrate? Bake a dozen (or two) and enjoy them warm out of the oven. Or scarf down a package of Oreos. Our choice? The new Gingerbread Oreo cookie. Sweet!

Looking for live music but want to stay safe at home? Chicago’s Fuzzbox DJs have a regular Friday night live stream on twitchtv com. The show is 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday through Dec. 26. The party is a little of everything with post-punk, soul, indie/noise rock, hip-hop, disco, international pop, electro, psychedelia, mashups, remixes — and anything else they can think up. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at twitchtv.com/fuzzboxchicago.

The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with “A Number” by Caryl Churchill, directed by Tyler Coffey. The Parkside Studio production will be live streamed at 7 tonight (Dec. 4) from Studio A. About the show: In a strikingly familiar future, a regretful father attempts to fix the mistakes he made in raising his son by starting over with a clone — or rather, a number of clones. Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm.